Citigroup (C) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie increased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,556,371. The company has a market capitalization of $175,998.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 227.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,629,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688,305 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 9,901,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,598 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,730,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,362 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

