Citigroup (C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup (NYSE:C) will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.54. Citigroup posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $8.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $74.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.72.

C stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,104,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,795,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $175,998.13, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,541,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,402,000 after purchasing an additional 256,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,591,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,752,000 after purchasing an additional 817,162 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,118,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,906,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,367,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,123,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

