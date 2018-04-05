Citigroup Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share (C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.30. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.31 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $175,998.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Citigroup Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share (C)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/citigroup-forecasted-to-earn-fy2018-earnings-of-6-40-per-share-c.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.