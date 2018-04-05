Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rotork (ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.56) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROR. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 265 ($3.72) to GBX 275 ($3.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.07) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC raised shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.51) to GBX 335 ($4.70) in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.81) to GBX 280 ($3.93) in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.44) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.76 ($3.96).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 278.65 ($3.91) on Tuesday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.30 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.31).

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £1,436.22 ($2,016.03). Also, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.89), for a total transaction of £6,276.82 ($8,810.81).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

