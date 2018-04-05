Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Citizens (NYSE:CIA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.1662697184485 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Citizens has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole-life, burial insurance, pre-need, and accident and health related policies in the Midwest and southern United States, as well as ordinary whole-life policies and endowment policies to non-U.S.

