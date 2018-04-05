Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.37

Media stories about Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.1558779992302 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.21.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.02. 5,219,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,111. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,375.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

