Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.59 Million Position in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BSCK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,587 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 66,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

