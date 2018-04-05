Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $344.40 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,023 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of Union Pacific worth $344,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. UBS cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103,725.50, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $143.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

