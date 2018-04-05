Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

CLFD stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 29,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,430. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.10, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 22.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 311,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 111,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $226,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

