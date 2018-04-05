ClearPoll (POLL) Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00009258 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $15,015.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00691272 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00185078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035119 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039351 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll launched on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is www.clearpoll.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearPoll aims to provide more accurate public opinion data. This is done by allowing wider participation and by making polls easily accessible via the ClearPoll app. ClearPoll allows users to vote on topics, and then the topics with the most votes become active polls for everyone to vote on. Meaning that people are deciding what matters to them the most, and then people are voting on that issue. It is a transparent and accurate way of gauging public opinion. It is ClearPoll's intention to use blockchain technology to record votes on polls. This means that once a vote has been cast on a poll, it is sent to the blockchain, and cannot be changed or removed. Final poll results are also stored on the blockchain, meaning poll result data is final and 100% publicly viewable by all ClearPoll users. Nobody can hide or manipulate what the general public has to say. The number of tokens generated is subject to the funding received during the PreICO and ICO. ClearPoll tokens are an ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

