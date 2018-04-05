Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Share Price

Media headlines about Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clearside Biomedical earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1587597437904 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.06.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 17,094.20%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald D. Cagle purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $89,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,441 shares in the company, valued at $278,713.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

