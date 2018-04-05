Brendan John Paddick Buys 27,800 Shares of Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) Stock

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) Director Brendan John Paddick bought 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$129,548.00.

Brendan John Paddick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Brendan John Paddick bought 3,200 shares of Clearwater Seafoods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.58 per share, with a total value of C$14,656.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Brendan John Paddick bought 25,000 shares of Clearwater Seafoods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$115,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Brendan John Paddick bought 16,400 shares of Clearwater Seafoods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$72,324.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Brendan John Paddick bought 5,800 shares of Clearwater Seafoods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$25,230.00.

Clearwater Seafoods stock opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. Clearwater Seafoods Inc has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$12.03.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$174.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.00 million. Clearwater Seafoods had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 34.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$8.00 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, masago, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

