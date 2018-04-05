Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Analysts at Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Group cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $2,037.20, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.50 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 11,305 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $86,144.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,996.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,219,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 341,254 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 128,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36,864.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 338,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 338,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/cleveland-cliffs-clf-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-goldman-sachs-updated-updated.html.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.