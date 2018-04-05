UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 17,135 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,192,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,592,000 after buying an additional 774,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 367,940 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,864,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 175,516 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 128,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,219,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 341,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $86,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,996.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,037.20, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.50 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

