CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152,073.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.03 or 0.00073843 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.73 million and $152,073.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029349 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012224 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022164 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00446796 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,115,188 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloakCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.