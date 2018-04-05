Close Asset Management Ltd Has $43.79 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 3.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $43,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $58.83 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $79,050.95, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,889.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

