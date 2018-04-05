Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 9,054 Shares of 3M (MMM)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 4.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $52,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in 3M by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,776,000 after buying an additional 801,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,139,087,000 after buying an additional 521,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in 3M by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after buying an additional 260,349 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in 3M by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 363,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after buying an additional 253,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,476,000 after buying an additional 159,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total value of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $56,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM opened at $217.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126,615.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. 3M has a 1 year low of $188.62 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. analysts expect that 3M will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Vetr raised 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $284.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.22.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

