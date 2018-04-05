Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase to “Underweight”

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Cloud Peak Energy stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cloud Peak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $213.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. analysts anticipate that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLD. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloud Peak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cloud Peak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloud Peak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,045 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

