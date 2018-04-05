CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 189,363 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CNOOC worth $56,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded CNOOC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Nomura assumed coverage on CNOOC in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $13.64 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $142.48 on Thursday. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $108.05 and a 1-year high of $166.23. The stock has a market cap of $64,323.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

