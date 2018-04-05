Cobiz Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Cobiz Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 137,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Lau Associates LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.08. 1,153,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,163,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $197,797.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.88 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

