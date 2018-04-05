Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ COKE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.75. 19,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,895. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a one year low of $168.54 and a one year high of $249.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,624.31, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.93). Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 129,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,875,000 after buying an additional 29,815 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

