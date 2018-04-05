Cogent Communications (CCOI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.20.

CCOI opened at $44.45 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.93, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,980.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 526.32%.

In related news, Director Tim Weingarten sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $74,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert N. Beury, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $129,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,796.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,633. 9.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

