Cogint (COGT) Shares Down 5.1%

Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.47. 354,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 154,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Chardan Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cogint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cogint in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $169.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.12.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Cogint had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. equities analysts expect that Cogint, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogint news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,828,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,340.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $293,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 235,100 shares of company stock valued at $647,460. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cogint stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Cogint worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogint

Cogint, Inc, a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

