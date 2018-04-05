Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,121,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after buying an additional 1,088,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,915,676 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,227,063,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,076,020 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $730,914,000 after buying an additional 313,364 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,774,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $623,188,000 after buying an additional 1,358,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,636,000 after buying an additional 194,583 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.80 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

In other news, CEO Francisco Dsouza sold 240,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $17,769,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,105,024.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 4,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,165 shares of company stock worth $48,681,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46,579.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

