Coherent (COHR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coherent earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.7073929900476 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Coherent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coherent from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.

NASDAQ COHR traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $181.76. 972,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $174.82 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,616.34, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.02. Coherent had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Coherent will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Coherent news, EVP Paul F. Sechrist sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $106,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

