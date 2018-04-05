CoinMeet (MEE) Trading Down 29.8% This Week

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One CoinMeet token can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinMeet has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. CoinMeet has a market cap of $11.79 million and $3.49 million worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002901 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00694836 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00184238 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CoinMeet

CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,999,999 tokens. CoinMeet’s official website is coinmeet.io. CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin.

CoinMeet Token Trading

CoinMeet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy CoinMeet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinMeet must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinMeet using one of the exchanges listed above.

