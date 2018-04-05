CoinPoker (CHP) Achieves Market Cap of $7.84 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta, HitBTC and IDEX. CoinPoker has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $136,368.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00693712 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00185513 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035004 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00043748 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,022,741 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, HitBTC and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

