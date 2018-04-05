Colfax (CFX) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $30.42

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 457427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.36 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Gabelli upgraded Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3,819.47, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $25,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $56,279.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,445 shares of company stock valued at $444,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,797,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,222,000 after purchasing an additional 774,964 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,667,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 344,946 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,091,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,187,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

