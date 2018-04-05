Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Holding Co. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.76.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $68,389.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 142,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $10,021,398.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,702,052.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,707 shares of company stock worth $32,443,427. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61,404.17, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 1,716.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

