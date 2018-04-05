Colliers International Gr (TSE:CIGI) Insider C.R. Mclernon Sells 517 Shares

Colliers International Gr (TSE:CIGI) insider C.R. Mclernon sold 517 shares of Colliers International Gr stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$45,496.00.

C.R. Mclernon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, C.R. Mclernon sold 97 shares of Colliers International Gr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.01, for a total transaction of C$8,245.97.

On Friday, February 16th, C.R. Mclernon sold 4,950 shares of Colliers International Gr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.73, for a total transaction of C$325,363.50.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$90.22. 32,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,338. Colliers International Gr has a 1 year low of C$58.51 and a 1 year high of C$91.36.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Gr in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Colliers International Gr Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

