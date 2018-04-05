Colonial Coal International Corp (CAD) Insider Purchases C$30,000.00 in Stock

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 489,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$141,810.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 60,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 60,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 42,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$7,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$160.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 16,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$2,560.00.

CAD stock opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. Colonial Coal International Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.40.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal activities include acquisition, exploration and development of coal properties located in Canada. Its portfolio projects include Flatbed Coal Project, Tuya River Project and Huguenot Coal Project. Its Flatbed Coal Project is a metallurgical coal project consisting of approximately eight coal licenses covering a total area of approximately 9,610 hectares.

