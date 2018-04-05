Colossuscoin V2 Price Reaches $0.0003 (CRYPTO:CV2)

Colossuscoin V2 (CURRENCY:CV2) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Colossuscoin V2 has a market cap of $763,665.00 and approximately $974.00 worth of Colossuscoin V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Colossuscoin V2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Colossuscoin V2 has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Colossuscoin V2 alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00693914 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014438 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00182205 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034922 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Colossuscoin V2

Colossuscoin V2’s total supply is 22,977,351,798 coins and its circulating supply is 2,358,819,009 coins. The Reddit community for Colossuscoin V2 is /r/ColossusCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Colossuscoin V2’s official website is colossuscoin.org. Colossuscoin V2’s official Twitter account is @ColossuscoinV2.

Buying and Selling Colossuscoin V2

Colossuscoin V2 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Colossuscoin V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colossuscoin V2 must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Colossuscoin V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Colossuscoin V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colossuscoin V2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.