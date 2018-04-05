ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $26,824.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012120 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WMCoin (WMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 10,784,272,304 coins and its circulating supply is 10,724,738,924 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin. The official website for ColossusXT is colossuscoinxt.org. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

