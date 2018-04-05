Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $79.58

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) reached a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.58 and last traded at $79.27, with a volume of 79214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.14.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5,342.29, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

In other news, Director Edward S. George sold 11,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $888,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 9,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $675,118.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,333.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,495 shares of company stock worth $6,716,761. Corporate insiders own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $79.58” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/columbia-sportswear-colm-sets-new-52-week-high-and-low-at-79-58.html.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.