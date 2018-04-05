Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 181,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,177. The company has a market cap of $802.76, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.85. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $208.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $62,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/columbus-mckinnon-cmco-downgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.