Comcast (CMCSA) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News stories about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comcast earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the cable giant an impact score of 46.6035724010927 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,736,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,804,420. The company has a market capitalization of $155,451.66, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Comcast has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $214,201.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 358,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $13,219,642.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,369,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

