Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSK) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News articles about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comcast earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.7027205974628 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

