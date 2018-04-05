Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,835 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,447,582. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $155,451.66, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

In other Comcast news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $25,246,065.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,717,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,750,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

