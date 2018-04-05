Comerica Bank Trims Stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,076 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $44,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,470,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $200.00 price target on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $186.00 price target on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $161.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125,308.21, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.52 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

