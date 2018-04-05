Comet (CMT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $495.00

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Comet coin can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00001079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Comet has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Comet has a total market capitalization of $63,671.00 and $495.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Comet alerts:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006568 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003589 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Comet Coin Profile

CMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin.

Buying and Selling Comet

Comet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Comet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.