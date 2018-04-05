Cominar REIT (CUF.UN) Receives C$14.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUF.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.13. 194,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,252. The firm has a market cap of $2,420.00, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.41. Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$14.95.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

