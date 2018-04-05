Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Hold

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 463,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.50. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 18.39% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

