Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.00 ($125.93) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($116.67) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.09 ($106.28).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded up €1.42 ($1.75) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €80.14 ($98.94). 181,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($120.07).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/commerzbank-analysts-give-fraport-ag-frankfurt-arprt-svcs-wrldwde-fra-a-96-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.