CommScope (COMM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CommScope earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.6679129302136 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CommScope to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Longbow Research raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 537,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,416. CommScope has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,566.47, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CommScope had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CommScope will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Martin Armstrong, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Gray sold 28,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $1,113,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,278 in the last three months. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CommScope (COMM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/commscope-comm-earns-media-impact-score-of-0-20-updated-updated.html.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.