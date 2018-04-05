BB&T Securities LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM) by 160.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. CommScope Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7,566.47, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CommScope had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Stephen C. Gray sold 28,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $1,113,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Martin Armstrong, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,558 shares of company stock worth $7,810,278 over the last 90 days. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on CommScope to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

