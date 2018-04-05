Commvault (CVLT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

CVLT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Commvault from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Commvault in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Commvault in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Commvault in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.10 on Monday. Commvault has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2,927.99, a PE ratio of 1,342.00, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Commvault had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Commvault will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Commvault news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $181,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Carolan sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $592,800.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,843 shares of company stock valued at $24,207,091. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Commvault during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

