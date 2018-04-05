Commvault (CVLT) VP Brian Carolan Sells 9,106 Shares of Stock

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) VP Brian Carolan sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $592,800.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.15. 153,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,501. Commvault has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $2,927.99, a PE ratio of 1,342.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.01 million. Commvault had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Commvault will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $70.00 target price on Commvault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on Commvault from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Commvault in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Commvault by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 74,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commvault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,306,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commvault by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Commvault in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Commvault by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,459,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

