Commvault (CVLT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Commvault in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Commvault in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.44.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,326. The firm has a market cap of $2,849.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.15. Commvault has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.01 million. Commvault had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Commvault announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Brian Carolan sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $592,800.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $181,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,843 shares of company stock worth $24,207,091. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commvault during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Commvault during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Commvault during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commvault during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commvault during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

