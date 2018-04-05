Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Position in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,400 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.06% of Red Hat Software worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Red Hat Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat Software by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat Software by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,320 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Red Hat Software from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Red Hat Software to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo set a $180.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of Red Hat Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,639,694.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of Red Hat Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHT opened at $151.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25,633.76, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat Software has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Red Hat Software’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Hat Software Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

