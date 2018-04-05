MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stake Lowered by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in MetLife (NYSE:MET) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,291,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,196,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,982 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,268,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 9,943.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 898,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in MetLife by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,178,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 806,800 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $46,669.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). MetLife had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $15.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo set a $60.00 price target on MetLife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded MetLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

